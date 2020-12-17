Have nothing to do with potential prosecution of Hunter Biden: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had "NOTHING to do" with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020 ×

Trump's tweet came just one day after Jeffrey Rosen, the incoming Acting Attorney General, declined to say in an interview with Reuters whether or not he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.

Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has privately been mulling whether to pressure the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel for Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

According to a US Senate Committee report, Joe Biden's son Hunter was paid $50,000 a month to serve as the board of Burisma which is a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner while his father was the US vice president to Democratic President Barack Obama.

The report said the Treasury records accessed by Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson showed Hunter Biden and his family including his associates were involved in "potential criminal activity relating to transactions with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals."

On December 9, Hunter Biden disclosed his tax affairs were under investigation by the US Attorney for the District of Delaware.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Trump's allegations saying that Joe Biden's son, Hunter did ''made very good money in Ukraine'' but Moscow is not aware of anything criminal about his past business.