Harvard's president receives university board's backing amid anti-Semitism row

Harvard University's president Claudine Gay, received unanimous backing from several hundred faculty members of the educational institution and will remain in her position, the institution's governing body released a statement saying on Tuesday (Dec 12).

“As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” the Harvard Corporation, one of the university's two governing boards, said.

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” it added.

The Harvard Corporation announced the decision on Tuesday after the board's meeting concluded.

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay,” the Corporation added.

However, the body denounced the initial response by the university over the unprecedented attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel on Oct 7 which, as per Tel Aviv, has by far claimed the lives of 1,200 people and witnessed around 240 people taken hostage.

A petition was also signed by at least 570 professors and was given on Sunday evening to the 13-member Harvard Corporation, which has the power to make the final decision on President Gay's firing. More professors suggested that they also wanted to sign, according to a co-author of the petition.

"What they're arguing is that to remove her would essentially be bending to political pressure," said Megan Zahneis, Senior Reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

President Gay under fire

Harvard University's president courted controversy for the testimony she delivered about anti-Semitism on campus.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in the West Bank, there has been a significant rise in the number of hate attacks and violent rhetoric targeting Jews and Muslims.

Such attacks have also been reported in the universities.

"So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack, and the University's initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation," the corporation said.

"Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values.

"President Gay has apologised for how she handled her congressional testimony."