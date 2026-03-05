/Harsh reality of naval diplomacy in times of conflict: IRIS Dena

New Delhi: The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean has sparked debate over naval responsibilities, the reach of ongoing conflicts, and of multilateral exercises like India’s MILAN 2026.

The Moudge-class warship participated in the biennial MILAN exercise, hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from mid-February to 25 February 2026. The event, themed around camaraderie and cooperation, drew dozens of nations, including Iran and the United States, for harbour-phase discussions and sea manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal. It concluded with a ceremony aboard India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Iranian officials have described IRIS Dena as a “guest of the Indian Navy” during its visit, departing Visakhapatnam shortly after the exercise ended.

The frigate’s sea phase involvement wrapped up on 24 February, with no further Indian oversight once it left Indian waters. By late February, the vessel was in international waters, eventually entering Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone near Hambantota, its last reported port call before the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The attack occurred on 4 March 2026, when a US Navy submarine fired a Mark 48 torpedo, sinking the ship about 40 nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike, showing it as part of efforts to degrade Iran’s naval capabilities amid the escalating 2026 Iran conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran around 28 February. The Pentagon released footage showing the explosion and sinking, with the vessel described as a legitimate target in international waters.

Casualties were heavy: Sri Lankan authorities recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 survivors from the roughly 180 crew aboard, with many still missing. Rescue operations fell primarily under MRCC Colombo, with Sri Lanka leading initial response efforts in line with international maritime norms.

The Indian Navy activated assets for search and rescue when requested, though the incident site lay outside its primary jurisdiction. India has emphasised its non-involvement in the West Asia conflict. Officials stress that responsibility for foreign vessels ends upon departure from territorial waters, echoing historical precedents where warships face risks regardless of recent port calls or exercises. The US could have targeted IRIS Dena elsewhere, they argue, as belligerents in open conflict are not bound by prior diplomatic courtesies.

Critics question whether the timing, mere days after MILAN, but officials maintain the exercise was multilateral, with no bearing on subsequent hostilities. Iran has condemned the strike as an “atrocity at sea”. The episode shows the fragility of maritime norms in wartime.

A day after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle, Sri Lanka’s southern coastal town, a second Iranian ship sought entry to its territorial waters on Thursday. Sri Lanka has said it is deliberating appropriate action. However, no decision was announced by 6 pm.

Sri Lanka also said it was trying to “safeguard lives” on the second Iranian ship. Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was responding on Thursday to a query by the main opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, in Parliament about the second Iranian ship, located off Panadura, outside Colombo, when he said, “We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board.”

“We are intervening to resolve this issue to safeguard regional peace,” Jayathissa added.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with the Security Council and the government, are making the necessary interventions to resolve the issue, minimise the loss of life, and protect regional peace, he said.

The ship, according to Nalinda Jayathissa, awaits in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) close to the maritime boundary. PTI sources said the ship had requested emergency assistance.

After the US submarine attacked the Iranian warship, at least 87 people were killed and 32 wounded. Sri Lankan authorities have begun an inquest into the deaths of the sailors.