/'Airpower remains unmatched': US lauds B-52's might for striking Iranian ballistic missile

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (March 5) lauded its airpower, said it remains unmatched. Highlighting its military prowess, a statement noted, “During the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury, B-52s struck Iranian ballistic missile and command and control posts.” The B-52 Stratofortress has been utilised by the forces in every major conflict since 1965. Before the US and Israel launched their joint military operation against Iran, America used the aircraft in June 2025 against Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran in June 2025. This came a day after America struck nuclear facilities in Iran and hours after Iran struck a US base, al-Udeid in Qatar. US had deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East as a show of military might and a warning to Iran amid escalating tensions between the two countries. The deployment of aircraft is America’s support to Israel and a warning to Iran. The movement comes at a time when US has proposed to hold talks with Tehran this week over its nuclear programme, which also seemed like an attempt to end the war.

B-52: America's most combat-capable bomber

The aircraft provides the US with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capability. It is also the most combat-capable bomber in the US inventory. It has a high mission-capable rate, large payload, long range, persistence and ability to employ both nuclear and conventional precision standoff weapons. Boeing built 744 B-52s and delivered the last, a B-52H, in October 1962. Only the H model is still in the Air Force inventory; it is assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command. The Air Force suggests the lifespan of the aircraft could extend beyond 2040, as mentioned on the company's website

Boeing engineers designed special landing gear