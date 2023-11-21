LIVE TV
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's oldest grandson Jamal killed in Israeli attack: Reports

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Jamal Haniyeh the oldest grandson of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike

Jamal Muhammad Haniyeh, the oldest grandson of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in an Israeli attack, multiple media reports said. Jamal Haniyeh has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike. The air strike took place inside Gaza Strip. A couple weeks ago, Roaa Haniyeh, granddaughter of Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a similar bombing. She was a medical student in Gaza University. It has been reported that Haniyeh has lost more of his relatives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Israeli fighter jets have also tageted Haniyeh's properties in the Gaza Strip.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

