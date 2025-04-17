Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, has issued a chilling warning to the families of Israeli hostages: "Be prepared, soon your children will return in black coffins".

Hamas' chilling warning

In a video message that is going viral on X, Hamas' military wing states that Israel's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip are putting the lives of Israeli hostages in jeopardy.

The chilling video features footage of Hamas fighters handing over black coffins carrying the bodies of hostages killed during the ongoing war.

Directly addressing the families, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said: "Dear families of the prisoners: Be prepared. Soon, your children will return in black coffins, with their bodies torn apart by shrapnel from your army's missiles".

"Prepare their burial places now. Your leadership has signed the decision to execute the captives in the Gaza Strip. Wait and you will see".

Watch the video here:

⚡️BREAKING: Qassam Brigades-Hamas publishes



Be prepared, soon your sons will return in black coffins pic.twitter.com/o2K364rpNz — S2FUncensored (@S2FUncensored) April 15, 2025

Israel's unrelenting offensive

The Hamas warning comes as Israel on Wednesday (Apr 17) announced that it had converted 30 per cent of Gaza into a buffer zone as it pressed its unrelenting military offensive, vowing to maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged territory.

On March 18, Israel resumed its air and ground offensive on Gaza after a two-month ceasefire ended.

The Israeli military said that it had "achieved full operational control over several key areas and routes throughout the Gaza Strip".

"Approximately 30 per cent of the Gaza Strip's territory is now designated as an Operational Security Perimeter."

It added that Israeli air strikes had hit "approximately 1,200 terror targets" and that "more than 100 targeted eliminations have been carried out" since March 18.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered security chiefs and negotiators to keep pressing for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, where Israel resumed air and ground attacks on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)