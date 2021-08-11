Hamad International Airport honoured as world's best airport

Skytrax, the world's largest airline consultancy group, has published its 2021 World Airport Awards, presenting rankings for the most popular international airports around the world. Hamad International Airport in Doha has been honoured as the world's best airport.

In addition to this, it has also won the Best Airport in the Middle East award. The airport was honoured with three more awards, the World's Best Airport in the category of 25 to 35 million passengers, Doha’s Hamad International Airport has been named the world’s best airport, as well as the Best Airport Staff in the Middle East in the 2021 World Airport Awards.

The rankings are based on traveller experience between August 2020 and July 2021, which formed the basis of this year's awards.

From check-in to arrivals to transfers, the survey evaluated different parameters such as shopping, security and immigration. Other parameters like ease of baggage claim, departure at the gate, were also evaluated in this survey that examines traveller experiences across a range of airport services and products.

Since the global pandemic began nearly 18 months ago, many industries have faced the challenge of survival. Instead of focusing on profits, businesses and industries had to focus on merely staying afloat. It was essential for them to invest in the safety of both their customers and employees.

The world air transport industry has also experienced the most challenging and financially difficult period it has ever seen. COVID-19 impacted some airports and regions more than the others, with many located in areas with no or few international flights for more than a year.

Taking into account the state of travel during the pandemic i.e, in 2020-21, this year's survey also included a COVID-19 section.

The second and third position was bagged by Tokyo Haneda Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.