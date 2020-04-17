Half of sailors in Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier coronavirus positive: French defence ministry

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle which was deployed in the Atlantic has been stuck with coronavirus with half of its sailors down with the deadly virus.

Defence minister Florence Parly said out of the 2,010 COVID-19 tests, 1,081 tested positive for the virus. The French minister informed that 545 sailors had coronavirus symptoms and 24 were sent to the hospital.

All those who tested negative were put in quarantine. The virus was detected in early April, the origin of the virus has still not been identified although reports said the vessel had stopped in northwest France last month.

"We don't know if the virus was already present on board before the March 13 stopover," Parley said in Parliament.

Three sailors were earlier evacuated to a hospital as a "precaution" before the ship docked in the southern port of Toulon with a disinfection operation carried out inside the ship.

Although the ministry had said earlier there were no signs of "serious illness" but the condition of the sailors worsened.

"It was decided to bring forward its return to Toulon, initially scheduled for April 23," the French defence ministry said.

Earlier, acting navy secretary Thomas Modly in the US had resigned after reportedly mishandling the coronavirus outbreak in USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.