/Haley Stevens vs Abdul El-Sayed: How bitter Michigan Senate feud exploded just hours before US midterms

A bitter Democratic rivalry in Michigan has turned into one of the most dramatic political controversies ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections. Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who lost the party's Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, has stunned her colleagues by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers just two days before voters head to the polls.

What was supposed to be a final show of Democratic unity in a crucial Senate contest instead became a public political rupture, with Stevens facing widespread criticism from party leaders, lawmakers, activists and even members of her own congressional staff. The development has also given El-Sayed an opportunity to position himself as the candidate focused on voters rather than internal party disagreements.

How the Haley Stevens-Abdul El-Sayed feud started

The tensions between Stevens and El-Sayed date back to the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan, which turned into a bitter contest over policy, political ideology and the candidates' positions on Israel. Stevens, a moderate Democrat and strong supporter of Israel, faced El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official who has been sharply critical of the Israeli government's military campaign in Gaza and US support for Israel.

The campaign was particularly divisive because of the millions of dollars spent by outside political groups. An affiliated super PAC linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) backed Stevens, while El-Sayed faced attacks from outside groups during the primary. El-Sayed eventually defeated Stevens by a narrow margin in the August Democratic primary, securing the party's nomination to challenge Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan's open Senate seat. Despite the bitter contest, Stevens subsequently endorsed El-Sayed and hinted that she would support the Democratic nominee in the general election.

However, the two did not develop a visible joint campaign presence after a unity breakfast held shortly after the primary. The disagreements continued to simmer, particularly over Israel, campaign rhetoric and El-Sayed's association with controversial political streamer Hasan Piker.

Fiance's Mike Rogers endorsement reignites tensions

The latest controversy started gathering momentum after Stevens' fiance, Jason Turkish, publicly indicated that he would vote for Republican Mike Rogers. Turkish's position intensified scrutiny of Stevens' own political loyalties, particularly given the congresswoman's earlier endorsement of El-Sayed.

Stevens subsequently raised objections to an advertisement from the progressive outside group Rebellion PAC. The advertisement linked US financial support for Israel to the rising cost of living and grocery prices in Michigan. Critics, including Stevens, argued that the messaging invoked antisemitic tropes. El-Sayed distanced himself from the advertisement, making clear that it had not been produced by his campaign and that he disagreed with its contents.

Stevens also called on El-Sayed to more forcefully condemn the advertisement and address concerns surrounding his campaign's association with Piker. The disagreement spilled into public view in the final days of the campaign. Stevens had been expected to appear alongside El-Sayed at a Detroit church event, with prominent Democrats, including Representative Jim Clyburn, also expected to attend.

However, the planned appearance fell apart. Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell, who helped organise the event, said she had asked Stevens not to attend because the disagreement had become a distraction from the campaign's closing message. El-Sayed's campaign had also made clear that Stevens was no longer welcome at its campaign events.

Haley Stevens stuns Democrats by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers

On November 1, Stevens took an extraordinary step that sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party. Instead of appearing alongside El-Sayed at the planned unity event, she attended a church service at Detroit's Perfecting Church with Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. She subsequently announced that she was endorsing Rogers, who is backed by President Donald Trump, against her own party's nominee.

In a video posted on social media, Stevens said that El-Sayed had made it clear that she was no longer welcome in his campaign and that she should stay away. "And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today," she said. Stevens also criticised El-Sayed's association with Hasan Piker, saying that the country needed to stand against hate.

The announcement was particularly striking because Stevens had recently reaffirmed that she would vote for the Democratic nominee. She had also previously criticised Rogers as a potential rubber stamp for Trump's agenda. Despite her endorsement of Rogers, Stevens maintained that she remained a proud Democrat. President Trump, meanwhile, praised her decision, describing it as an act of bravery and loyalty to Michigan. He also suggested that she could eventually join the Republican Party.

Democratic leaders condemn Stevens as backlash grows

The response from Democrats was swift and unusually fierce. Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel announced that Stevens was no longer a member of the state party and would not be welcomed back in the future.

He accused her of abandoning the principles she claimed to support and attempting to undermine the party's momentum just before Election Day.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the endorsement, describing it as a despicable betrayal. He reaffirmed that Senate Democrats were united behind El-Sayed and argued that Rogers would serve Trump's political agenda rather than Michigan's working families. Representative Debbie Dingell also criticised Stevens, saying voters were more concerned about affordability and their everyday problems than the congresswoman's continued efforts to attract attention.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed El-Sayed, saying he must win and accusing Stevens of putting Michigan families' healthcare, freedoms and future at risk. Senator Bernie Sanders was among the prominent progressives who sharply criticised Stevens. He called on Democrats to unite behind El-Sayed and defeat Rogers.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also criticised the congresswoman, accusing her of betraying working-class voters by endorsing the very Republican she had previously opposed. The backlash was not limited to senior political figures. Stevens' longtime chief of staff resigned following the announcement, with further staff departures expected, according to reports.

Abdul El-Sayed refuses to get distracted

While Stevens' endorsement dominated political headlines, El-Sayed attempted to shift the conversation back to the issues facing Michigan voters. Speaking to reporters at a Detroit church event on Sunday, he dismissed the controversy and said his attention was on the millions of people dealing with economic pressures, healthcare costs and concerns about their children's future.

"At the end of the day, I actually don't think about Haley Stevens. I think about 9,999,998 people who are not those two," El-Sayed said, referring to Stevens and Rogers. He added that he was less interested in political disputes than in policy and the everyday concerns of Michigan residents.

The Democratic nominee also received a show of support from prominent party figures who appeared alongside him at the church event, including Representatives Jim Clyburn and Debbie Dingell, and Senator Angela Alsobrooks. Schumer's statement that Senate Democrats were united behind El-Sayed further reinforced the party's effort to move beyond the controversy.

Watch: Haley Stevens saying she is endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers

Did Haley Stevens' political stunt backfire?

The endorsement was clearly intended to demonstrate Stevens' break with El-Sayed and signal her dissatisfaction with the direction of his campaign. However, the immediate consequences have been damaging for her standing within the Democratic Party. Rather than prompting a wider Democratic revolt against El-Sayed, the move triggered a wave of public support for the nominee from senior party figures, progressive leaders and lawmakers.

The controversy has also raised questions about Stevens' political future. Her own staff departures, the Michigan Democratic Party's rejection of her and the criticism from former allies have turned her decision into a significant political liability. There is also a potential electoral dimension. Michigan is a crucial battleground in the fight for control of the US Senate, and the race between El-Sayed and Rogers is closely watched by both parties.

Rogers could benefit from Stevens' endorsement, particularly if it influences voters who supported her during the Democratic primary. However, the backlash could also strengthen El-Sayed's appeal among Democrats who see the endorsement as an attempt to undermine their chosen nominee.