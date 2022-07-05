Hacker claims to have stolen records of 1 billion Chinese citizens

A hacker has allegedly stolen the personal information of one billion people from the Shanghai police, which would represent one of the greatest data breaches in history, according to cyber experts. The internet user identified as "ChinaDan" posted on the hacker forum Breach Forums offering to sell more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, or approximately $200,000. The post said, "In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked." This database contains many TB of data and information on billions of Chinese citizens. The database contained personal information of 1 billion people including Name, residence, birthplace, national ID number and all crime/case details, reported by Reuters.

The authenticity of the post was unable to be confirmed by the news agency Reuters. The agency was also unable to reach the self-proclaimed hacker ‘ChinaDan’ but the post created a lot of discussion on Chinese media platforms Weibo and WeChat, with many users considering this to be true. The hashtag "data leak" was being used on the platforms but was later blocked by Weibo on Sunday (July 3).

Kendra Schaefer, head of tech policy research at the Beijing-based consultancy Trivium, China tweeted, "hard to parse truth from rumour mill." She further added that if the hacker claimed to possess information originating from the Ministry of Public Security, it would be terrible for various reasons. She said it would be would be undoubtedly ranked as the biggest breaches in the history.

Zhao Changpeng, CEO of Binance, said that the cryptocurrency exchange has stepped up its user verification after the exchange’s intelligence discovered the sale of documents belonging to 1 billion citizens on the dark web. Changpeng on Twitter said one probable reason for this could be "a bug in Elastic Search deployment by a government authority."

China has vowed to improve the protection of online users and their personal data, instructing the tech companies to ensure storage for better management and storage. In addition to this, the country last year passed laws governing how data generated should remain within its borders.

