Guyana Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips to visit India this week

In a move aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and advancing key areas of cooperation, Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to India this week. The visit, with a primary focus on energy, cybersecurity, and disaster management, signifies a commitment to fostering deeper ties.

The bilateral engagement between India and Guyana has been on an upward trajectory, with significant visits from Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and other high-ranking officials in the past year.

Following discussions during President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo's visit to India in January and February 2023, both nations have taken concrete steps by constituting eight Joint Working Groups.

These groups span diverse areas such as agriculture, health, infrastructure development, energy, Ayurveda, technology innovation, defense, and human resources & capacity building. This comprehensive approach aims to strengthen cooperation and capitalise on each country's strengths for mutual benefit.

One of the key highlights of the burgeoning partnership is Guyana's interest in acquiring defense capabilities from India. This move is driven by Guyana's need to protect its maritime boundaries, and exclusive economic zones, and safeguard its rapidly growing oil and gas industry from potential threats, including illegal fishing activities.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's visit to Guyana last year, where he held a Joint Commission meeting with Guyanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Hilton Todd, further solidified the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The discussions during the meeting underscored shared perspectives on global challenges and opportunities for collaborative solutions.

Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips, who assumed office as Guyana's Executive Prime Minister in August 2020, brings a wealth of experience to the table. His background as the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force adds a strategic dimension to the discussions, particularly in the context of defence cooperation.