Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting

A gunman killed one person and wounded another at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand's northeast.

The shooting at the Century The Movie Plaza, near the Thai capital's Victory Monument, was a personal issue and the gunman had fled the scene, Thai police said.

"One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told Reuters. Police said in a statement they knew the suspect's identity and were working to apprehend him.

Ten days before, a soldier killed at least a dozen people at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He had earlier killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several people at a Buddhist temple.

Earlier this month, Thais held an evening vigil for the 29 victims of an "unprecedented" mass shooting carried out by a soldier.

Sharpshooters killed the gunman on earlier this month after a 17-hour ordeal, including a night of firefights and terrifying dashes for mall exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The provincial governor told reporters that the total death toll -- including the gunman -- stood at 30.

The dead include civilians, one of them a 13-year-old boy, and security forces going after the rogue soldier, who was upset over a debt dispute, according to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said earlier outside a hospital where victims -- some in critical condition -- were being treated.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings at courthouses last year renewed concern about gun violence.

