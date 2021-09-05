Guinea's President has been captured and government is dissolved: Army

Group of Army personnel who stand opposed to Guinea's leader have declared that they have captured the President and the government is now dissolved.

Army putschists from the west African country sent an exclusive video to the news agency AFP in which they claimed the government has been dissolved after they successfully captured the President.

"We decided after taking the president, who is currently with us, we decided to dissolve the current Constitution, to dissolve the institutions; we also decided to dissolve the government and the closure of land and air borders," Colonel Doumbouya, a putschist, said.

Also read | 'Genocide in making': Afghan ex-VP calls on UN to end 'Taliban’s onslaught'

This news has come after several rounds of heavy gunfire were heard by locals of the capital city of Conakry on Sunday morning and troops were seen marching on the streets.

Army troops took over the streets of the capital city and ordered all civilians to immediately return to their homes and stay locked inside for their own safety, as per locals.

The rebellion against the President Alpha Conde is believed to be led by former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya.

However, the defence ministry said they have been successful in putting out an attack. "The presidential guard, supported by the loyalist and republican defence and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants," it said in a statement. "Security and combing operations are continuing to restore order and peace."