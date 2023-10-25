ugc_banner

Greta Thunberg kicked out of Israeli textbooks after 'stand with Gaza' row

Tel Aviv, Israel Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Greta Thunberg with 'Stand with Gaza' banner Photograph:(Twitter)

The environmental activist was also condemned by over 100 Israeli activists for what they called her "one-sided" and "ill-informed" knowledge of the war. 

After Greta Thunberg's pro-Palestine post 'Stand with Gaza,' Israel swiftly hit back by removing all of her references from the Israeli textbooks included in the school curriculum, media reports said. The Israeli education ministry said that her stance on the Israel-Hamas war "disqualifies her from being an educational and moral role model, and she is no longer eligible to serve as an inspiration and educator for Israeli students.”

“Hamas is a terrorist organisation responsible for the murder of 1,400 innocent Israelis, including children, women, and the elderly, and it has abducted over 200 people to Gaza,” the ministry added while announcing its move against Thunberg.

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg landed herself in a controversy when on Friday (Oct 20) she shared a post along with a picture of her and three other activists. 

In the picture, all of them can be seen holding pro-Palestine signs like "Free Palestine", "This Jew Stands With Palestine" and "Stand With Gaza."

"Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice, and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected," the climate activist wrote on X social media platform. 

"It goes without saying - or so I thought - that I’m against the horrific attacks by Hamas. As I said, 'the world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected'," she added in the post. 

'One-sided, ill-informed'

The environmental activist was condemned by over 100 Israeli activists for what they called her "one-sided" and "ill-informed" knowledge of the war. 

These activists in an open letter said that the statements made by Thunberg "are in complete contrast to your ability to deep dive into details and get to the bottom of complex issues.”

“Do you think Hamas represents human rights and freedom? Think again!” the letter read, adding, “On Saturday, October 7th a brutal massacre took place in Israel. So far, we have counted 1,400 bodies of babies, children, women and men. All brutally murdered, shot, burned alive, molested before their deaths, raided by terrorists in their homes, in a music festival and randomly on the streets."

“Hundreds of people were kidnapped to Gaza, ages ranging from 9 months to 90 years old, including babies and people with severe illnesses (like cancer, heart failure, Parkinson's) without their medication, and people with special needs such as autism and dementia, and many more are still missing,” the signatories said.

(With inputs from agencies)

