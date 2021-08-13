Greenhouse gas emissions must peak within 4 years, says leaked UN report

As per a leaked draft of report from the world’s leading authority on climate science, global greenhouse gas emissions must peak in the next four years.

Also, the coal and gas-fired power plants must close in the next decade and lifestyle and behavioural changes will be needed to avoid climate breakdown.

The leak comes from the forthcoming third part of the landmark report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the first part of which was published on Monday.

The document, called the sixth assessment report, is divided into three parts: the physical science of climate change; the impacts and ways of reducing human influence on the climate.

Also read | US is sending 3,000 troops to Kabul as 2,500 leave, journalist confronts Pentagon about the irony

Part three was not supposed to release till next March, however, a small group of scientists decided to leak the draft via the Spanish branch of Scientist Rebellion.

The report reveals that the top 10 per cent of emitters globally, who are the wealthiest, contribute between 36 and 45 per cent of emissions, which is 10 times as much as the poorest 10 per cent, who are responsible for only about three to 5 per cent.

“The consumption patterns of higher income consumers are associated with large carbon footprints. Top emitters dominate emissions in key sectors, for example the top 1% account for 50% of emissions from aviation,” the summary says.

The report also highlights various lifestyle changes that will be necessary, particularly in rich countries and among the wealthy globally.