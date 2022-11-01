Greek coastguard launches rescue mission to find dozens of missing migrants

The Greek coast guard said on Tuesday (November 1) that it had launched to separate rescue operations to search of dozens of migrants who have gone missing. The boat migrants were using sank near Greek island of Evia in winds of over 60 kilometres per hour.

A coastguard spokeswoman said 68 people were missing.

"One of our high-seas patrol boats rescued nine men from an islet," she told AFP. "They said there were around 68 people on board."

A similar operation was undertaken near island of Samos to find eight people who are believed to be missing since Monday.

People fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search for safety and better lives often use boats to go to countries like Greece, Spain and Italy.

The Greek coastguard has said it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, compared to fewer than 600 last year.

Greek officials say people smugglers now often take a longer and more perilous route south, sailing out from Lebanon instead of Turkey, to bypass EU patrols in the Aegean Sea, in a bid to reach Italy.

