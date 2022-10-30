UK: Man throws petrol bombs at migrant processing centre, kills self

A man threw petrol bombs at migrant processing centre in southern English port of Dover on Sunday (October 30). After hurling the bombs attached with fireworks, the man killed himself.

The attacker, a white man in a checked shirt, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle at around 1120 GMT. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which failed to go off, according to a Reuters photographer said.

The man then drove to a petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself

"Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises," Kent Police said in a statement.

"One minor injury has been reported. The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."

Videos posted by journalists on social media showed staff putting out a small fire at the migrant processing centre.

The attack comes in the midst of a highly charged political debate about immigration in Britain.

The number of people attempting the dangerous crossing over the Channel to enter Britain has risen sharply. The government is facing criticism from some quarters that border controls are too weak, while charities and human rights groups say asylum seekers are being treated inhumanely.

(With inputs from agencies)

