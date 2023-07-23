Greece: One person killed after bridge collapses in Patras; Rhodes wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

An under-construction bridge in western Greece collapsed on Sunday (July 23) and killed at least one person while several were trapped underneath, police told news agency AFP. Separately, the wildfires continued to rage across the Greek island of Rhodes which prompted the biggest evacuation operation ever in response to a fire the country has ever witnessed.

Under-construction bridge collapse

A report by AFP citing rescuers said that a bridge that was under construction collapsed near the city of Patras and some people were trapped underneath but it was not immediately known how many people as rescue operations are underway.

“We can confirm that the bridge collapsed. We are operating at the scene. There are people trapped but we don't know the exact number,” the fire brigade told AFP. The police said that some of those trapped under the bridge, located in the Proastio area on the road to the capital city of Athens, had been injured.

The Greek police later reported that at least one person was killed and another person was injured. “We confirm the death of one person,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

Evacuations underway in Rhodes

According to Greek police, the wildfires on the island of Rhodes have sparked the biggest Greek evacuation operation ever in response to a fire. “We had to evacuate an area of 30,000 people. Everything thank God went smoothly. Everybody, especially tourists, followed what we ordered,” Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman told AFP.

She added, “This is the biggest fire evacuation ever in Greece.” This comes as wildfires continued to rage across the Greek island of Rhodes, on Sunday, as thousands were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.

Tourists and island residents were told to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums while thousands spent the night outdoors. This comes a day after more than 2,000 people were evacuated using three coastguard vessels guiding more than 30 private boats from the beaches on the Greek island.

As of Sunday, flames had spread to the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos while large groups of people were waiting on the streets to be evacuated. “We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures,” said Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes.

A local government official told Reuters that 19,000 people had been moved away from their homes and hotels and 3,000 by boat. So far, no casualties have been reported due to the wildfires. According to Greek state television, more than 250 firefighters, assisted by 15 aircraft, were trying to contain the blaze across the island.

Fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios told local media that evacuees, both island residents and tourists, were housed at hotels, indoor stadiums, conference centres and school buildings. He added, “They have been given food, water and medical help.”

Tourists stuck on island, flights cancelled

Tour groups Jet2 and TUI, on Sunday, have cancelled flights departing for Rhodes amid the wildfires, said the two groups, in separate statements. Meanwhile, Britain’s easyJet said it was operating flights as normal to Rhodes and was closely monitoring the situation.

The British embassy in Athens said that the Greek foreign ministry is setting up a help desk at Rhodes airport to help tourists leave the island, including those who have lost travel documents.

(With inputs from agencies)



