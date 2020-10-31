Greece announces partial lockdown, UK PM Johnson contemplates lockdown

Greece on Saturday announced partial lockdown amid coronavirus surge in the country.

Also Read: US registers 94,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; tally passes 9M

Portugal is also considering tighter restrictions as COVID-19 situation deteriorates.

"We must act now, before intensive care units buckle under the strain of lives in danger," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. The new lockdown measures will come into force on Tuesday with restaurants and leisure activities ordered to close.

"There will also be overnight curfew imposed in Greece," Mitsotakis said.

Meanwhile, reports say UK PM Boris Johnson is contemplating a lockdown across England from next week.

Britain has been the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 46,000 deaths which is the highest in Europe. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Government delay has cost both lives and livelihoods."

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already reimposed partial lockdowns as the virus has surged in their countries.

Amid the lockdown, Protesters clashed with police in Barcelona as protests erupted over coronavirus restrictions. Violent clashes were also witnessed.