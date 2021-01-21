Great experiment takes great determination, says Kamala Harris at Lincoln Memorial

US Vice President Kamala Harris while speaking the Lincoln Memorial echoed President Biden's thoughts calling on Americans "innovators and the educators" to work for the American dream.

"We not only dream we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be we shoot for the Moon and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold fearless and ambitious," Harris asserted.

"This is American aspiration in the middle of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln saw a better future with land-grant colleges and the transcontinental railroad in the middle of the civil rights movement," Harris said.

Like President Biden, Harris reminded Americans about Dr King's fight for racial and economic justice. Harris said Biden has "called upon us to summon now the courage to see beyond the crisis to do what is hard to do."

Harris lauded the effort of scientists including the contribution of "parents in nurturing generations to come in".

"What is good to unite. To believe in ourselves, believe in our country, believe in what we can do together," Harris said.

"A great experiment takes great determination the will to do the work and then the wisdom to keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting the same determination is being realized in America today."