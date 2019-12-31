'Great' coordination with Russia helped thwart attack: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "great & important coordination" between the US and Russia had helped thwart an attack in Saint Petersburg.

"President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the US for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg," Trump tweeted.

"They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved," he said. "Great & important coordination!"

Russia on Monday remanded into custody two men suspected of planning the New Year's Eve attack. According to Russia's FSB security service, the two men had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of relations between their two countries in a phone call instigated by Putin, the White House said on Monday.

Watch | Putin thanks Trump for foiling New Year attacks

The official reason for the call, according to both sides, was for Putin to thank Trump for what White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said was "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia."

No details were provided, but Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.