Goya Foods faces backlash with #BoycottGoya trending; Trump lends support

Goya Foods Inc is a popular Hispanic-owned food company in Latino Americans. However, the company is now in news not because of its great food, but because of a boycott campaign.

Bob Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, was invited to the White House for the signing of an executive order creating an advisory panel aimed at spurring Hispanic prosperity.

Also read: Trump signs order for better educational and economical opportunities for Hispanic Americans

In that meeting, Unanue said, "We`re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that`s what my grandfather did," said Unanue, the third generation of his family to run the business. "We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

The CEO was not expecting the backlash that came his way after that.

Donald Trump, who is re-running for President this year, has often been labelled as a racist. This move, therefore, was seen as a move to attract the voters of a key constituency who have often felt alienated by his policies and political rhetoric.

Also read: Trump says he's working on new merit-based US immigration system

Therefore, the CEO praising Trump did not do well with the Hispanic community. Locals took to Twitter to protest against this statement, and #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya started trending on Twitter.

Trump supporters, on the other hand, supported the company by urging people to buy more products of Goya Foods. To lend support to his new friend, Trump tweeted, "I LOVE @GoyaFoods!"

While people are divided on whether or not the boycott call is justified, Unanue in an interview with Fox channel made it clear that he will not apologize for his statement.

"I`m not apologizing," he told Fox News. "When you`re called by the president of the United States, you`re going to say, `No, I`m sorry, I`m busy, no thank you?` I didn`t say that to the Obamas and I didn`t say that to President Trump."

Lending support to Goya Foods, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said, "It`s just a shame that people make everything so politicized, including food."