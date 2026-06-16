/Govt hikes diesel export duty by Rs 14 per litre, ATF by Rs 12.5; petrol unchanged

The Central government on Monday increased export duties on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), while leaving the duty structure on petrol unchanged.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Revenue, export duty on diesel has been raised by Rs 14 per litre, while ATF exports will attract a duty of Rs 12.5 per litre.

No changes have been made to export duties on petrol or to the excise duties applicable to petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption. The revised rates will take effect from Tuesday.

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The export levies, comprising Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC), were introduced on March 27 to ensure adequate domestic availability of petroleum products. The move came amid concerns over supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis and was aimed at discouraging excessive exports.

The government reviews these duties every fortnight. The previous revision came into force on June 1. Duty rates are determined on the basis of average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF recorded since the previous review period.

Amid concerns over global energy markets, the Petroleum Ministry on Monday assured that India has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas to meet domestic demand.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing, Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma urged consumers and industries to use energy responsibly and avoid unnecessary pressure on the fuel supply chain.

She also appealed to large industrial and commercial consumers to procure diesel through their own consumer pumps instead of relying on retail fuel stations.

The developments came after reports emerged that the United States and Iran had digitally signed an agreement on Sunday.

Following the agreement, US President Donald Trump claimed that vessels carrying oil had begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“They are going along the Southern ‘Highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!” Trump added.

However, international shipping associations have cautioned that navigation through the strategic waterway remains risky. Tracking data showed that only one vessel had passed through the strait on Monday despite the agreement.