/UK charges Indian captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker with sanctions offences

An Indian national serving as the captain of a Russian shadow fleet vessel intercepted by British authorities has been charged with sanctions-related offences, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed on Monday.

Ajay Pant, 38, has been accused of directly or indirectly supplying or delivering prohibited Russian oil or oil products to a third country by ship in June 2026. The alleged offence falls under Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, according to the NCA.

The charges come a day after British forces intercepted the sanctioned oil tanker Smyrtos in an operation off the southern coast of England. The vessel is alleged to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, a network of ships used to move oil while bypassing Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

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According to British authorities, the operation marked the first UK-led mission of its kind. Defence Ministry footage showed British commandos boarding the vessel during a nighttime operation by descending from a helicopter before taking control of the ship.

Pant is scheduled to appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Tanker remains detained in UK waters

The NCA said all 24 crew members aboard the vessel remain on board. The crew includes nationals from India and Georgia.

Earlier, UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander ordered the detention of the tanker, preventing it from leaving British waters. The vessel remains anchored near Weymouth in Dorset while investigations continue.

Although the ship was sailing under the flag of Cameroon, the British government has described it as "stateless".

The UK government has intensified efforts against vessels believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet. Officials say such ships are often used to circumvent restrictions imposed on Russian oil exports.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Britain has sanctioned hundreds of vessels suspected of helping Russia evade Western embargoes.

Many of these ships are ageing oil tankers with complex ownership structures and questionable insurance arrangements. As a result, they are prohibited from accessing British ports and related maritime services.

The interception of the Smyrtos is being viewed by British authorities as part of a broader campaign to disrupt networks that help Russia continue oil exports despite international restrictions.