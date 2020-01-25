Google sparks criticism as it redesigns search page; makes ads look like organic results

Tech giant Google on Friday sparked a row of criticism recently as it experimented with the search result design. As part of their mid-January desktop redesign, the company blurred the line between ads and search results and made paid links look like unpaid results.

Typically, the word "Ad" appears in the bold text next to the advertisements. They are listed first when a user searches something, therefore more likely to be clicked on and generate ad revenue for Google.

After the row, the company on Friday said that it is going redesign the search result change for desktops.

The latest report comes as Google was fined $167 million by France recently for unclear advertising linked to web searches and resorting to anti-competitive behaviour.

In December, the French authority asked Google to clarify the operating rules of its Google Ads advertising platform and the procedures for suspending the accounts of certain advertisers.

The competition body also sought clear rules from Google and said that it could not be applied in "an erratic way".

In March 2019, the European Commission had fined Google $1.7 billion for blocking rival online search advertisers. The European Commission had said that the anti-competitive practice had lasted a decade.