Google co-founder Sergey Brin visited Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island', new court docs reveal

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his wife visited the infamous Jeffrey Epstein paedophile island, the fresh tranche of unsealed court documents on Monday (Jan 8) revealed.

One of Epstein's accusers, Sarah Ransome, said that she met Brin and his fiancée at the time, Anne Wojcicki, on the private island, owned by the late disgraced financier. Ransome sent photos from her time in Epstein's circle, including a photo with Brin and Wojcicki, to journalist Maureen Callahan in a series of 2016 emails.

“I also have other photos of the Epstein girls and I, whilst on the Island including a couple of pictures of me with Sergey Brin and his then finance Anne Wojcicki,” Ransome said in one of the emails, as sourced by the New York Post.

“I met the pair when they visited the Island for the day as Sergey wanted to try out his new kite surfing equipment as he had only just started surfing and was very eager to try out his new equipment with us girls,” she added.

Brin has been previously connected to Epstein in lawsuits claiming that the paedophile lured the Google mogul to do business with banking giant JPMorgan Chase.

The court records revealed last year stated that Brin became a JPMorgan client in 2004 on Epstein's recommendation, and went on to amass over $4 billion in accounts. Other documents showed that Epstein inquired about the purported tax-saving Grantor-Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT) in a call to a JPMorgan banker while Brin was present.

Another Google co-founder connection

Notably, Brin is not the only Google co-founder to have been connected to Epstein. Last year, the US Virgin Islands government said it was struggling to contact Larry Page to serve him a subpoena concerning a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

According to three-page court documents filed by the Virgin Islands government, the 50-year-old billionaire Google executive "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan".

The Virgin Islands stated that it had been unable to locate Page, who co-founded and co-owns Alphabet Inc, despite good faith attempts, which included hiring an investigative firm to search public record databases.

In September last year, JPMorgan Chase reached an agreement with the US Virgin Islands to settle claims that it had empowered disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls.

The bank did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement which gave $55 million to Virgin Islands charities and the American territory's anti-trafficking efforts.