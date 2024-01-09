Jeffrey Epstein papers: New batch of court documents released

A new batch of court documents from a lawsuit related to convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday (Jan 8) which included 17 documents.

The documents are part of a defamation case that Virginia Giuffre, an alleged Epstein victim, filed against his longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, that the two settled in the year 2017. Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan prison while awaiting trial for federal charges of sex trafficking.

The court documents unsealed on Monday include pictures that were produced by Sarah Ransome, who sued Epstein, Maxwell, and other suspected co-conspirators in the year 2017 under the alias "Jane Doe 43", as per ABC News reports

Ransome also appeared as a witness in the Giuffre case.

After being questioned, she produced numerous pictures of herself, Maxwell, Epstein, and other young women on Epstein's exclusive island.

As per another unsealed filing, Ransome testified that some of the photos were shot and handed over to her by Epstein's partner and French model scout Jean Luc Brunel.

Earlier, the second batch of unsealed documents, which was released last week mainly focused on how teen girls were recruited in his Florida home.

Some of the depositions which were released Thursday (Jan 4) stressed how the teen girls were convinced to go to Epstein's home as well as bring their friends if they wished for an additional payment.

'Jeffrey took my clothes,' woman recalls ordeal

A woman, whose name has been redacted and was 16 or 17 when she met Epstein, said that she had no experience of giving a massage and had not expected that the visit would involve sexual activity.

“Jeffrey took my clothes off without my consent the first time I met him,” as per a transcript of the statement submitted by a woman.

In 2016, former Palm Beach police Det. Joseph Recarey said that Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving 20 years imprisonment, was involved in recruiting girls to give massages and work at Epstein’s home.

Recarey had claimed to have interviewed nearly 33 women, as per a transcript. He added that only two girls were older and had massage experience. Most of the girls recruited at Epstein’s home were younger than 18, he said.

"Each of the victims that went to the home was asked to bring their friends to the home. Some complied and some didn’t," Recarey, who is now no more, stated.

The first batch of court papers, which was released, mostly had names of people who had already been disclosed in other media outlets as well as court proceedings. Maxwell has been in federal prison after being convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. “She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence,” according to Maxwell’s lawyers.