Google co-founder Sergey Brin files for petition for dissolution of his marriage to Nicole Shanahan

Joining Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan.

Citing "irreconcilable differences", Brin has filed a petition for dissolution of his marriage, according to court documents.

Requesting that documents be sealed by the court, the couple took the step as they have a three-year-old son.

According to the filing in Santa Clara, “Because of the high profile nature of their relationship, there is likely to be a significant public interest in their dissolution case and any potential child custody issues.”

It comes after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates as well as Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott announced their divorce, making him the third mega-billionaire to do so in as many years.

Also read | European Union warns Google, Facebook, Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk adverse consequences: Report

The 48-year-old founded Google along with Larry Page in 1998 and has a fortune of $94 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2019, both Brin and Page left Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, but they are still controlling shareholders.

In 2015, Brin divorced 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki after being married for nine years post their wedding in 2007.

According to Monica Mazzei, a partner at Sideman & Bancroft LLP in San Francisco, it's likely Brin and Shanahan have a prenuptial agreement since the relationship began long after he became a billionaire.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: