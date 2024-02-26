Google co-founder Sergey Brin accused in wrongful-death lawsuit

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit related to a plane crash, which last year claimed the lives of two crew members en route to a private island in the South Pacific.

Allegations against Google co-founder Sergey Brin

The lawsuit, brought by Olarte Maclean, wife of one of the pilots killed in the crash, claims that the plane partially owned by Brin was wrongfully equipped with an auxiliary fuel tank for a long flight from California to Hawaii. This, it says, led to a fuel intake problem and subsequently the fatal crash that killed pilot Lance Maclean and co-pilot Dean Rushfeldt.

It also alleges that Brin intentionally delayed the recovery process.

"Brin is among the richest people in the world," states the complaint, adding, "If he wanted to recover the aircraft and the remains of those lost, it would be done."

The plane, a De Havilland DHC6-400 Twin Otter, took off from Santa Rosa, California, on May 20, 2023, bound for Fiji via Honolulu. Soon after takeoff, the pilots reported a fuel intake issue and attempted to turn back, but soon crashed into the sea. Efforts to recover the bodies have been unsuccessful.

A proper burial

Olarte Maclean reportedly wants to give her husband a "Christian burial with military honours". However, the extended delay in the recovery of the remains has made that impossible.

The lawsuit accuses Brin, his family office — Bayshore Global Management, and Google as the "owner/operators" of the aircraft, and alleges that promises were made to recover the bodies but were not fulfilled.

"Lance Maclean lies at the bottom of the ocean without a proper burial because the aircraft he was flying contains secrets defendants want hidden forever," claims the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks damages over $150,000 for severe emotional distress and requests the court to order the aircraft's recovery.

A spokesperson for Brin's family office expressed condolences for the loss of the crew but declined to comment on the legal proceedings.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of the crew piloting the De Havilland DHC6-400 Twin Otter airplane, and our sympathies remain with the families," said the spokesperson.