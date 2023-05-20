Google CEO Sundar Pichai's ancestral home sold. Father breaks down during property transfer
Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikanda bought the ancestral home of Pichai from his father RS Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's ancestral home was sold in the Indian state of Chennai, according to a news report published by the Hindu Business Line.
The property, which is located in Chennai's residential area Ashok Nagar, was bought by Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikandan from Pichai's father.
This will be the first property ever owned by Manikandan. According to the report published by the news outlet, Manikandan was in search of a property to purchase and the moment he got the information that a house is up for sale where Pichai was once born and raised, he immediately took the decision to buy the property.
"Sundar Pichai has made our country proud, and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life," said Manikandan.
However, it took time to finalise the deal. Manikandan waited for four months since Sundar Pichai's father RS Pichai was in the United States at that time.
Spellbound by the humility of Pichai's parents
Manikandan, who is a real estate developer himself, said that around 300 homes have been built and delivered by him. He added that he was floored by the humility of the Sundar Pichai's parents.
"Sundar's mother made a filter coffee herself, and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting. I was spellbound by their humility and humble approach," Manikandan was quoted as saying.
Manikandan added that Sundar Pichai’s father remained insistent on not using Sundar Pichai’s name to expedite the transfer process of the property.
"In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office and paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me," he added.
"Sundar's father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” Manikandan further stated.
Sundar Pichai was born and brought up in Chennai, however, he changed city in 1989 to study metallurgical engineering in IIT Kharagpur.
According to Pichai's neighbour, he stayed in this home till the age of 20. In December, the Google CEO had visited Chennai and handed cash and some household items to the security guards.
"He lived in this house till the age of 20 years. He also took photographs with his family members on the balcony,” recounted the neighbour.
Manikandan stated that Sundar’s father has razed down the property at his own cost and gave over the plot for development.
