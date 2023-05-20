Google CEO Sundar Pichai's ancestral home sold. Father breaks down during property transfer

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's ancestral home was sold in the Indian state of Chennai, according to a news report published by the Hindu Business Line. The property, which is located in Chennai's residential area Ashok Nagar, was bought by Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikandan from Pichai's father. This will be the first property ever owned by Manikandan. According to the report published by the news outlet, Manikandan was in search of a property to purchase and the moment he got the information that a house is up for sale where Pichai was once born and raised, he immediately took the decision to buy the property.

"Sundar Pichai has made our country proud, and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life," said Manikandan.



However, it took time to finalise the deal. Manikandan waited for four months since Sundar Pichai's father RS Pichai was in the United States at that time.



Spellbound by the humility of Pichai's parents

Manikandan, who is a real estate developer himself, said that around 300 homes have been built and delivered by him. He added that he was floored by the humility of the Sundar Pichai's parents.



"Sundar's mother made a filter coffee herself, and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting. I was spellbound by their humility and humble approach," Manikandan was quoted as saying.



Manikandan added that Sundar Pichai’s father remained insistent on not using Sundar Pichai’s name to expedite the transfer process of the property.



"In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office and paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me," he added.