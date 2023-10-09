'Goodbye to my wife India': Israeli journalist 'who talks peace' called up to fight for nation amid war

An Israeli journalist posted a picture of himself on Monday (Oct 9) saying goodbye to his wife after he was drafted into the military amid the nation's ongoing war against the militant group Hamas.

Hananya Naftali has written on his X profile (formerly known as Twitter) that he is a media personality and talks to the camera about peace in the Middle East.

In the new post, he said: "I am drafted as well to serve and defend my country Israel. I said goodbye to my wife India, who sent me with blessings and protection of God."

"From now on she will be managing and posting on my behalf so be nice to her," the post added.

In a video, he can seen walking in an open field, explaining the reason he was deployed.

In the caption, he wrote: "The reason we are deployed is not just to defend our borders, it's literally to defend our homes and families."

"This is a war between good and evil," he said.

In another post, he said: "Israel stands united! As soldiers, including myself, made our way to the front lines, our fellow countrymen and women generously handed out food and water."

"I was deeply touched to receive two bottles of water and ice cream in this moving display of national solidarity during these challenging times," he added.

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson said on Monday.

Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun by Palestinian gunmen.

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some gunmen remained active.

Military officials had previously said that their focus was on securing Israel's side of the border before carrying out any major escalation of the counter-offensive in Gaza.

According to Hagari, 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday.

Such a huge number suggests preparations for a possible invasion. however, any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale. We are going on the offensive," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

