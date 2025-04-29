US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (April 29) said that he had "proudly" ended the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) program inside the US Department of Defence.

Advertisment

Hegseth claimed that the program is another "divisive, social justice Biden initiative that distracts troops from our core tasks, that is war fighting.

"This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING," Hegseth said in a social media post on X.

This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense.



WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.



WPS is a UNITED… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 29, 2025

Advertisment

He further claimed that the WPS is a United Nations program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists.

Also read: 'Sex-neutral': US Army drops gendered scoring under Pete Hegseth - Women must now pass same tests as men

"Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it," the Pentagon chief said.

Advertisment

However, the program is under federal statute and can't be outright killed by Hegseth alone.

"DoD will hereby executive the minimum of WPS required by statute, and fight to end the program for our next budget. GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!," Hegseth said.

WATCH | Trump’s First 100 Days: Lowest Approval Ratings For Any US President In 70 Years

Hegseth's move to end the program is significant as US President Donald Trump signed the program into law in 2017 after it got support from multiple members of his current Cabinet while they were members of Congress.

On the contrary, US State Secretary Marco Rubio on April 1 lauded the WPS, saying that it was “the first law passed by any country in the world focused on protecting women and promoting their participation in society.”

The aim of the law was to promote the participation of women in all aspects of overseas conflict prevention, management and resolution, and post-conflict relief and recovery efforts.

Also read: 'Gorgeous women, men not so attractive': Trump recalls watching Cats at Kennedy Center in leaked audio