/Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi, Luthra brothers absconding - What we know

The Goa police on Tuesday (Dec 9) detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a fire claimed the lives of 25 persons, according to news agency PTI. The owner of the nightclub - the Luthra brothers - have reportedly fled to Phuket, Thailand after the fatal incident. The Goa Police, in a statement, said that they had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another co-owner Surinder Kumar Khosla. Ajay Gupta is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case. Gupta was detained in the national capital and he will soon be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa, the police official said to PTI.

Earlier on Dec 8, owner Saurabh Luthra expressed "profound grief" and unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. Several reports emerged in which it was claimed that the nightclub structure was built illegally without licence and several demolition notices were served against it.

Who is Ajay Gupta?

Ajay Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and one of the four co-owners of GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, the company that runs the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

What action has administration taken?