/Cylinder blast in Goa's nightclub kills 23 including tourists - Here's what happened

At least 23 persons were killed in a fire at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late on Saturday (Dec 6) night, police confirmed. According to Indian news agency PTI, most of the dead were the club’s kitchen workers, and included three women. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant rushed to the spot after the incident. He said that three people succumbed to burn injuries and other 20 died due to suffocation. He also informed the media that there were three to four tourists among those killed. As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms. The nightclub was Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa's Arpora.

“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms. This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state. We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” the chief minister said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ensured ”all possible assistance" and spoke to Goa CM Sawant.

