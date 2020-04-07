Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 13 lacs worldwide on Tuesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

COVID-19 has now infected 1,350,841 people worldwide and over 75,000 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 285,437 people of that tally have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

A total of 368,449 citizens are infected by this deadly virus in the US, edging out Spain and Italy, which has reported the most cases and deaths.

Italy currently has the highest death toll of any country, reporting that 16,523 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.