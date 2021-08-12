Ghana President set to make tough decision on anti-LGBT bill

Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana President, has been criticised for promoting anti-LGBT law in the country that undermines the rights of the community.

Ghana is one of the countries where gay sex is illegal. However, now, a law proposal has been mentioned which not only discriminates against the LGBT community but also denounces anyone who tries to help the community.

The proposal includes criminalising LGBT advocacy, supports and justifies conversion therapy and imposes longer jail sentences. This proposal was introduced in the country’s parliament earlier this month.

Also read | Iran tortures LGBT children with electric shock to 'cure' them: UN

However, this proposal has caused waves of disappointment against taking away the rights of the LGBT community and their supporters. International organisations have joined forces to protest against the "promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill".

Once the proposal is passed by the parliament, the decision about adopting this text ultimately comes down to Nana Akufo-Addo. The leader who won his second term in the office in December, can either approve the proposal, upsetting the LGBT community and its supporters, or veto it to protect the rights of the community.

"Adopting the legislation in its current or any partial form would be tantamount to a violation of a number of human rights standards, including the absolute prohibition of torture," a group of UN experts worded their statement. "It will not only criminalise LGBTI people, but anyone who supports their human rights shows sympathy to them or is even remotely associated with them."