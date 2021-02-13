Iran tortures LGBT children with electric shock to 'cure' them: UN report

The UN has recently released a report that has made a shocking revelation. As per the UN report, Iran has been torturing children who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

As per the reports, gay children are being subjected to state-imposed electric torture.

The UN Special Rapporteur for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javaid Rehman, said he is "concerned at reports that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children were subjected to electric shocks and the administration of hormones and strong psychoactive medications. These practices amount to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and violate the State’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

It has been revealed that all children who identify as LGBT+ are put under severe electric shocks, hormone treatments and psychoactive medications.

The state imposes these tortures on children with the hope of rectifying their sexual orientation and aiming to 'cure' them.

It has also been alleged that if same-sex members of the Islamic Republic of Iran are found engaging in consensual sex, they can be subjected to the death penalty too.

This report also highlighted the concerning legal age for a girl to get married. In Iran, the legal age for a girl to get married is 13 years, and younger girls are allowed to marry with parental and judicial consent.