Germany's Duisberg faces rampaging knife attack, four critically injured

At least four people were critically injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack that took place at a fitness studio in the western German city of Duisburg, about 550 km west of Berlin.

Police said that "at least" one perpetrator attacked several people at a city gym using a "stabbing or cutting weapon."

The injured were shortly taken to hospital where they are receiving medical treatment. So far, the German police has made no arrests in relation to the attack.

Police in Duisburg were alerted by emergency calls about 5.40pm, they said. Investigators searched the gym and secured it shortly afterwards.

Witnesses who were working out at the time of the attack are currently being questioned.

According to a Deutsche Presse-Agentur journalist present at the scene, heavily armed special police forces were on site in the evening.

Eyewitnesses were questioned by the police in a nearby restaurant, he reported, adding that one person was still carrying his sports bag.

A police spokesman said earlier there is no information yet on whether one or more perpetrators are still on the run.

Police called on citizens to avoid the area around the city hall, adding that a large police contingent was present.

Public broadcaster WDR reported earlier that two perpetrators stabbed visitors in a fitness centre in the old town of Duisburg.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that police suspect the perpetrator or perpetrators went on a rampage and are still on the run.

The president of the German parliament, Baerbel Bas, who is from Duisburg, expressed shock over the attack.

"Terrible. My thoughts are with the injured," Bas tweeted.

"I hope that the emergency services will soon be able to clear up the threatening situation."

