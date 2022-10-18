Two killed, one injured in Germany knife attack

A knife attack was reported in Germany’s western Ludwigshafen city on Tuesday in which two persons were killed and one suffered grievous injuries.

The perpetrator was soon arrested after sustaining an injury from the gunfire shot by the police personnel, police spokesperson in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said, reports DW news agency.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the attack. They have also not released the identity of the attacker.

The accused is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is under police custody.

"There is no current danger to the public. We are currently collecting secure information and will report in a timely manner on the current status of investigations,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The police have cordoned off the area where the attack took place and asked the residents to avoid travelling there.

Germany has witnessed a string of knife attacks this year. In September, A knife-wielding man wounded two people in a southern German town before being fatally shot by police.

At that time, the police said that they were investigating a possible "Islamist or terrorist context".

According to reports, the 30-year-old man attacked several locals "with at least one knife", near the train station in Ansbach, a Bavarian town close to Nuremberg.

Similarly in May, another knife attack was reported on a train in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

In the attack, six people were injured after the accused started attacking passengers "indiscriminately and arbitrarily."

The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Iraqi-born man.

The state interior minister had launched a probe to analyse a possible extremist motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

