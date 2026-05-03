/Germany urges Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz, abandon nuclear ambitions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Sunday that he urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give up its nuclear weapons programme during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. "I emphasised that Germany supports a negotiated solution," Wadephul said in a post on X about the call. "As a close US ally, we share the same goal: Iran must completely and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, as also demanded by" US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Iran's new 14-point proposal

Iran has offered a fresh 14-point proposal to the United States in an effort to secure a lasting end to the conflict, which has exposed the limits of US military dominance and unsettled the global economy. Reacting to the new proposal on Saturday, Donald Trump said he is reviewing the offer but is not sure he can make a deal with Iran, a day after expressing dissatisfaction with an earlier offer from Tehran through the mediator Pakistan.

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Tehran submitted the plan to Pakistan late Thursday, with the country having earlier helped broker a ceasefire between the two sides. According to the Tasnim News Agency, the 14-point proposal was drafted in response to a nine-point US plan.

However, weeks after the April 8 ceasefire, both sides have yet to finalise a peace agreement. Iran is seeking a permanent end to hostilities, while Trump has insisted that Tehran must first lift what he describes as an effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas trade. He has also drawn a firm line on Iran’s nuclear programme.