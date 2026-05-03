/Israel approves purchase of F-35, F-15IA fighter jets from US – What’s in the deal?

Israel has approved a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire two combat squadrons of fighter jets from the United States, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday (May 3). The deal comes amid tensions in the Middle East and conflict with Iran. The purchase includes a squadron of F-35 multi-role stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin and another of F-15IA warplanes from Boeing.

In a statement, the ministry said that the deals are valued at tens of billions of shekels and are part of a dedicated 350 billion shekel ($119 billion) budget. It added that the jets “will serve as a cornerstone of the IDF’s long-term force development, addressing evolving regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air superiority.”

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The purchase of new aircraft would bring the Israeli Air Force’s F-35I fleet to 100 and the F-15IA, the Israeli variant of the advanced F-15EX, fleet to 50.

As of now, Israel has 48 F-35I jets, following an initial order of 50 aircraft. In 2023, another 25 F-35s were ordered, which are expected to be delivered starting in 2028. In 2024, Israel ordered another 25 F-15IA jets, with deliveries expected starting in 2031.

In a statement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the recent war in Iran “once again demonstrated the Israeli Air Force’s power and its decisive role in protecting Israel.”

“The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to come,” he added.

Defense Ministry director general Amir Baram said that “alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ten years from now and beyond.”