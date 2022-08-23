Germany to send more weapons worth USD 500 mn to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday (August 23) said that Germany planned to send more arms worth USD 498.55 million, said Reuters quoting sources. The report has come on the eve of Ukraine's independence day. Ukraine will celebrate its 31st independence day on August 24.

Scholz made the announcement as he participated in an online conference on Ukraine which took place in Toronto. Germany planned to supply three additional Iris-T air defence systems, a dozen armoured recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition and anti-drone systems.

These weapons will be delivered in 2023, some of them possibly sooner. Source quoted by Reuters said that Germany's parliamentary budget committee must still approve the supplies which Scholz described as a contribution to the modernization of Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukraine is on high-alert as it approaches the independence day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said that Russia might do something 'ugly' on Ukraine's independence day. Yuriy Sak, advisor to Ukraine's defence minister confirmed the high-alert status of Ukraine.

The celebrations will be muted this year and large gatherings have been banned in the capital Kyiv.

There is also mounting concern after Russia accused Ukrainian intelligence of being behind the assassination of the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual in Moscow on Saturday.