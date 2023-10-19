Germany: Scholz promises action after Molotovs hurled at synagogue

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed action to tackle anti-Semitism in the country after two Molotov cocktails were hurled at a Jewish synagogue in Berlin. The police have said that they are probing the attack that took place in the city's Mitte district in early hours on Wednesday (October 18). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In the wake of Israel-Hamas conflict, there has been a sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Protests erupt after attack on Gaza Hospital × "Two unidentified people came on foot and threw two burning bottles filled with liquid in the direction of the synagogue on Brunnenstrasse," a commercial and residential street, police said in a statement.

"The bottles landed on the pavement and broke, extinguishing the fire."

The masked assailants ran away. Round-the-clock security forces stationed outside noticed a "small fire" where the attackers had been standing. The fire was put out.

The building also houses a daycare centre and a school. The building belongs to Kahal Adass Jisroel. It calls itself "a growing Jewish community in the heart of Berlin".

It confirmed on social media that "people and the building, fortunately, were unharmed".

Scholz posted a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Attacks against Jewish institutions, violent riots on our streets -- this is inhumane, disgusting and cannot be tolerated," he said.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in Germany. My thanks go to the security forces, especially in this situation."

Local media has reported clashes between the police and demonstrators late on Tuesday at pro-Palestinian rallies in the German capital. Such rallies have been banned since Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

The Israeli embassy in Berlin condemned the incidents, calling for German authorities to address anti-Semitic attacks with "unwavering severity".

The Central Council of Jews in Germany, representing the country's 200,000-strong community, said Hamas blaming Israel for a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza late Tuesday might have played a role in fomenting hate.

"We all have a responsibility to ensure that innocent tragic victims are not used for repulsive terror propaganda," it said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

