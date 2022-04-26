Germany may delivery tanks to Ukraine: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid controversy over weapons delivery to Ukraine, newswire AFP reported that the German government will deliver tanks to Ukraine.

The development comes as countries meet in Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany to discuss arms delivery to Ukraine. President Zelensky has been pleading for more offensive weapons to take on the Russian forces.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who had visited Kyiv over the weekend had said Ukraine "can win if they have the right equipment" and "right support".

Reports claim there is pressure on Social Democratic Party (SPD) to dismiss German ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from the party over his apparent ties with Russia.

Schroeder is reportedly on the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream AG the controversial gas pipeline project which has been discontinued after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia meanwhile had said on Monday that it had expelled 40 German diplomats after the German government expelled Russian diplomats over the Ukraine war.

Russia said it had made a "strong protest" to the German diplomatic mission in Moscow over the "unfriendly decision" of the German government.

The German government retorted saying Russia's decision was "in no way justified".

(With inputs from Agencies)

