/Germany hails India's AI summit as 'fantastic' milestone for Global South

German Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger has praised India's hosting of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, describing it as a landmark event for the Global South and highlighting deepening ties between India and Germany in digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Wildberger congratulated India on organising what he called "a fantastic event". He added: "Congratulations to India for hosting this event. First time for global south."

The remarks come as Germany and India recently sealed an "AI Pact" on the summit's margins, aimed at fostering responsible, implementation-focused cooperation in AI across government, industry, research, and skills development. The agreement, signed with India's Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, builds on longstanding digital dialogues and seeks to promote secure, human-centric AI.

Wildberger emphasised the strength of Indo-German relations, stating: "Our relationship has been strong, can build on a stronger partnership. We can move things together." He underscored shared priorities in AI, saying: "Open, accessibility, safety is a key feature. It needs to serve humanity."

These principles align with efforts to ensure AI benefits global development while addressing risks. The minister also welcomed the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a major milestone finalised in January 2026 after years of negotiations. "I was so happy when we passed India, EU trade agreement. We have deep bonds. Let's use this as an opportunity to do more business together," Wildberger said.

The deal is expected to boost trade significantly, eliminating tariffs on a vast share of goods and services, and creating growth opportunities for European, including German, companies in India's expanding market.