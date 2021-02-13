Germany, Danish authorities say possible Islamist attack thwarted after series of arrests

Danish and German officials said on Friday that they carried out a series of arrests in two nations that foiled a possible Islamist attack.

Components and chemicals required to make explosives and firearms were confiscated in raids, Danish intelligence agency PET's operations chief Flemming Dryer was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"We found the ingredients needed to make a bomb," he said.

Dryer added, however, that these parts were not assembled, but hinted of an attack.

"We believe there was no immediate threat, nothing was assembled or mixed. But we're not naive, and we're not excluding anything," the PET official said.

A hunting rifle, an Islamic State flag, and ignition devices were among the items seized by the investigators.

The plot appeared to aim towards Denmark or Germany, officials briefing reporters at PET's headquarters near Copenhagen said.

Three Syrian brothers, two in Denmark and in one in Germany's Hesse were among those arrested, according to the German officials.

"Our security services once again prevented an Islamist terror attack," Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

He added that the three people arrested were "probably preparing an attack in Europe."

PET on Thursday said 13 people have been arrested at the weekend in a suburb outside Copenhagen, and one suspect was arrested in Germany.