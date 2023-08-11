Germany arrests alleged spy over suspicions of espionage for Russia

A German officer arrested earlier this week on suspicion of spying for Moscow had access to highly sensitive information during his work at the procurement unit of the military.

Warfare and sensitive information

On Friday, German local media, Spiegel Online and Zeit newspaper reported that the man who prosecutors have identified as Thomas H., was working in the Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support department that among other things, handled the procurement of a highly modern system of modern warfare.

This, as per AFP, included procurement of technology for surveillance and disruption of opponents' radio systems and also the shutting down of enemy radio or air shield systems. It also looked after modern weapons that elite commandos use.

'Extensive access'

Spiegel, citing anonymous security sources, reported that the suspect in question had "extensive access" to the German military's electronic capabilities.

The man, as per an AFP report, in May 2023, approached the Russian embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn "on his own initiative" and offered his cooperation.

He is suspected of providing information about his work for the German military division (Bundeswehr) to Russian diplomatic missions. Allegedly, he did this with the intention of passing it on to a Russian secret service.

As per Die Zeit and Tagesspiegel, the man also has ties to Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

This comes just weeks after the German domestic security agency BfV warned against the risk of an "aggressive Russian espionage operation". Such reports as per DW have increased since Russia began its invasion of neighbouring country Ukraine in February 2022.

In April of this year, Germany also expelled some Russian diplomats over concerns of espionage. In retaliation, Russia had ordered over 20 German diplomats to leave the nation. Further, in May, Moscow imposed a limit of 350 German personnel in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

