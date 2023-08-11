Deadly bacteria found on Bibby Stockholm, UK evacuates controversial barge

Asylum seekers onboard the Bibby Stockholm, the 222-bedroom barge hired by the United Kingdom as part of a £1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) immigration deal, are being evacuated amid the presence of potentially deadly bacteria in the water system.

The UK Home Office, as per The Guardian, confirmed that legionella has been identified on the mammoth controversial barge.

Leaving so soon

As per the report, the first asylum seekers boarded the vessel on Monday (August 7th). On Friday, the barge that is currently docked in Portland Port, Dorset had 39 people.

"Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm (barge) have shown levels of Legionella bacteria which require further investigation," said a spokesperson at the Home Office, as quoted by Reuters.

"As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken."

"No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of legionnaires' (disease), and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support," added the spokesperson.

Legionella threat

The potentially fatal bacteria 'legionella' can cause lung infections like legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever.

It is highly infectious and can be contacted by merely breathing a small droplet of infected water in the air.

The infection, as per Reuters, is described by the British health service as uncommon but "very serious".

However, the British government claims that no-one onboard had presented with symptoms of the disease. It also said that it was working closely with, following the advice of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Bibby Stockholm

The hulking three-story Bibby Stockholm barge has the capacity to house around 500 people in over 200 bedrooms. While it was currently housing 39 people, as per Reuters, more people were expected to be moved in over the coming weeks.

The discovery of legionella comes as an embarrassment for PM Rishi Sunak's government as it tries to showcase its tough new immigration policy. The barge in question was part of the government's high-profile strategy to deter people from arriving in the country on small boats.

(With inputs from agencies)





