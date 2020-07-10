German who killed parents, four relatives jailed for 15 years

A 27-year-old German national who killed his parents and four other family members was handed over a prison sentence of 15 years and psychiatric care on Friday.

Adrian Schurr shot dead six people of his family at a restaurant in the town of Rot am See near Stuttgart in January, which included his parents, his two half-siblings, his uncle and aunt.

A district court in Ellwangen, southern Germany found Schurr on six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, reported news agency AFP.

The shooting took place at the restaurant owned by the Schurr family and all the victims gathered there post the funeral of Adam's grandmother.

The killer immediately informed the police officials and surrendered himself.

A psychiatric report found that Adam suffered from mental illness and delusions.

Adam accused her mother of abusing him and trying to poison him, but no evidence was found to substantiate his claims.

During the hearing, Adam told the court that he had carefully conspired the shooting, including by joining a gun club to acquire a gun legally, news agency dpa reported. He later regretted his actions.

Owning firearms is legal in Germany as most guns can be bought only with a license and are closely monitored, which makes mass shootings a rarity.