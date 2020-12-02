German-made Sa'ar 6 warship arrives in Israel amid Iran tensions

Israel on Wednesday received the INS Magen, the country's first Sa'ar 6 warship amid tensions with Iran.

The INS Magen arrived from Germany to a tumultuous reception by Israel's navy.

Israel has ordered four Sa'ar 6 warships which is set to be operational in the next two years, reports said. The naval vessel is built by Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The other vessels are set to arrive by end of next year.

The naval warship will reportedly be fitted with anti-missile batteries, sensors and other weapons as it guards Israel's coast, gas rigs and shipping routes. The "offensive and defensive systems" is set to give the Israeli Navy a potent weapon.

The warship is reportedly the first to arrive in Israel in 26 years after Sa’ar 5-class INS Hanit was delivered in 1994. It has a sophisticated radar system which can detect aircraft as well as low-flying cruise missiles at sea level.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated recently after the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was shot in his car in the open as Iranian authorities blamed Israel.

Fakhrizadeh was known to be "mastermind of Iran's nuclear programme" and even Israel PM Netanyahu had talked about him.

In 2007, Fakhrizadeh was targeted with UN sanctions along with other "persons involved in nuclear or ballistic missile activities" for Iran.

Amid the arrival of INS Magen, Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz had frozen a probe into the purchase of German submarines built by ThyssenKrupp amid corruption charges.

